Advertisement

Patches of dense fog to start Monday

Meteorologist Kyle Grainger is tracking the next wave of rain and a cool down later in the week
Clouds and spotty showers will stay in the mountains today.
Clouds and spotty showers will stay in the mountains today.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:06 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re starting our Columbus Day with patches of dense fog and temperatures that are on the cool side in the 50s & 60s.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Monday should be just a picture-perfect day as we move into the afternoon with temperature that warm quickly and limited clouds.

We will see some high clouds throughout the day Monday, but we will continue to see that sunshine as well. Highs are expected to get near 81 degrees. It could feel a little sticky at times with dew points in the mid-60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

A weak system arrives Tuesday bringing us a few more clouds and the chance for a few sprinkles. That chance is mainly for parts of the southern valley and Plateau.

Highs will remain in the lower 80s throughout the work week with sunshine and dry conditions.

If you’re tired of our above-average October (so far), there’s good news. We’re tracking a potent cold front Friday into Saturday of next week that may finally flush out the sticky air and return us to seasonable temperatures. This cold front will bring us our next best chance of rain too. We could see the bulk of those showers fall on Saturday.

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drive by shooting suspect at large
Woman shot at her own sister during drive-by shooting, eyewitnesses said
Wright’s Cafeteria had been a favorite to Knoxville for over 80-years
Longtime Knoxville staple restaurant has closed its doors
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: Law enforcement gives update on search
one dead after crash
Knoxville Police: One dead, one in critical condition after crash
National Guard practices flyover
F-16′s fly over East Tennessee Friday, here’s why

Latest News

Staying warm for the new week
Very warm temperatures continue for the new work week
More sunshine Sunday
Sunshine continues with above average temperatures
Clouds and spotty showers will stay in the mountains today.
Sunshine will build in this afternoon
National Park Service Webcam Image
From fog to sun this warmer weekend