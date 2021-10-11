Police searching for missing Loudon Co. teen
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old who left home without permission on October 10, according to police.
Teagan Daughtery left his home on a black bicycle with green wheels, according to Loudon Police Department officials.
There is an active runaway petition issued and anyone with information about where he could be is urged to call the Loudon Police Dispatch Center at 865-458-9081.
