Police searching for missing Loudon Co. teen

Officers with the Loudon Police Department are searching for a missing 15-year-old who was last seen on October 10.
Missing 15-year-old Teagan Daughtery
Missing 15-year-old Teagan Daughtery(Loudon PD)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old who left home without permission on October 10, according to police.

Teagan Daughtery left his home on a black bicycle with green wheels, according to Loudon Police Department officials.

Please help us locate 15 year old Teagan Daughtery. He left home without permission around 9:30 am on Sunday 10/10/2021...

Posted by Loudon Police Department on Monday, October 11, 2021

There is an active runaway petition issued and anyone with information about where he could be is urged to call the Loudon Police Dispatch Center at 865-458-9081.

