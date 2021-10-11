Advertisement

RAM clinic coming to Rutledge

The clinic will be open October 16 and 17.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Remote Area Medical is hosting a pop-up clinic in Rutledge this weekend on Oct. 16 and 17.

Free dental, vision, and medical services will be provided on a first come, first-served basis.

The 2-day clinic will be held at Grainger County Middle School located at 140 Pioneer Drive Rutledge, TN 37861.

Services available at the clinic will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams, and general medical exams.

“Remote Area Medical is glad to be able to help bring free services to those in need in the Rutledge community,” said RAM CEO Jeff Eastman. “This has been a challenging time, and access to healthcare is more important than ever before. Thank you to all the volunteers who are coming to help those in need.”

All RAM services are free, and no ID is required.

Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services. Free medical services are offered in addition to dental or vision services to every patient attending the clinic.

The parking lot will open to patients at 12:01 a.m. Saturday. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m. This process will repeat on Sunday, October 17.

Please check RAM’s clinic FAQ page for more information.

