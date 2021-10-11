Reba McEntire coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Reba McEntire is coming to Knoxville Saturday, Jan. 29.

She will be performing in the Thompson-Boling Area, according to a social media post.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Oct. 15 at 10:00 a.m.

Go to the official Knoxville Tickets website to purchase your tickets once they go on sale.

