Reba McEntire coming to Knoxville

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Oct. 15 at 10:00 a.m.
Reba McEntire
Reba McEntire(Live Nation)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Reba McEntire is coming to Knoxville Saturday, Jan. 29.

She will be performing in the Thompson-Boling Area, according to a social media post.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Oct. 15 at 10:00 a.m.

Go to the official Knoxville Tickets website to purchase your tickets once they go on sale.

CONCERT ALERT! We're pleased to announce that Reba McEntire will be here on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Tickets go on-sale Friday, October 15 at 10:00 am! 🎟️: knoxvilletickets.com/reba

Posted by Thompson-Boling Arena on Monday, October 11, 2021

