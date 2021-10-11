Roane State students give back to healthcare workers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roane State Community College organized a special event to give local healthcare heroes a break from their busy and often stressful work schedules.

On Oct. 6, Roane State’s nursing program clinical students took part in the “100 Nurses” event at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge.

At least 16 volunteers took part in the event. Students, alumni of the community college’s massage therapy program and licensed massage therapists were stationed throughout the facility offering massages to health officials.

Organizers chose the name “100 Nurses” with a goal to serve and help at least 100 nurses. Organizers say they provided an estimated 150 massages in a span of 4 hours.

“The burden of the pandemic has been overwhelmingly placed at the feet of our front-line health care providers,” said Vicki Winston, interim director of Roane State’s massage therapy program. “We wanted the ‘100 Nurses’ event to impact as many nurses, respiratory therapists, and other support staff as possible by providing a safe, quiet moment of peace with a caring practitioner.”

Winston added that she was grateful for the work every contributed.

“I am so grateful to everyone for leaning into this gift of heart envisioned by Vickie Pierce, Roane State associate professor of nursing....She asked for our help on behalf of our beloved nursing community,” Winston said. “I, in turn, asked the professional massage community for help. It’s what we do.”

