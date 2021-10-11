Tennessee-Alabama to kick off in prime time

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the second time in as many trips to Tuscaloosa, Tennessee will play under the lights at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The Southeastern Conference announced Monday afternoon that the Tennessee-Alabama game will kick off at 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast to a national television audience on ESPN.

UT fell to Alabama 35-13 the last time the rivals played each other in front of a capacity crowd in Tuscaloosa on October 19, 2019. The Vols held the Crimson Tide’s high-powered offense to season lows in points (35), passing yards (233) and total yards (373), but were penalized 13 times for 93 yards and had to settle for field goals twice in the red zone in that contest.

Alabama has won 14 games in a row against Tennessee.

