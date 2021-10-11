Advertisement

Tennessee-Alabama to kick off in prime time

For the second time in as many trips to Tuscaloosa, Tennessee will play under the lights at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Tim Jordan
Tim Jordan(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the second time in as many trips to Tuscaloosa, Tennessee will play under the lights at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The Southeastern Conference announced Monday afternoon that the Tennessee-Alabama game will kick off at 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast to a national television audience on ESPN.

UT fell to Alabama 35-13 the last time the rivals played each other in front of a capacity crowd in Tuscaloosa on October 19, 2019. The Vols held the Crimson Tide’s high-powered offense to season lows in points (35), passing yards (233) and total yards (373), but were penalized 13 times for 93 yards and had to settle for field goals twice in the red zone in that contest.

Alabama has won 14 games in a row against Tennessee.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: Law enforcement gives update on search
Wright’s Cafeteria had been a favorite to Knoxville for over 80-years
Longtime Knoxville staple restaurant has closed its doors
Drive by shooting suspect at large
Woman shot at her own sister during drive-by shooting, eyewitnesses said
one dead after crash
Knoxville Police: One dead, one in critical condition after crash
National Guard practices flyover
F-16′s fly over East Tennessee Friday, here’s why

Latest News

Hendon Hooker
Hooker tabbed to Davey O’Brien Great 8
Brandon Turnage
Turnage tabbed SEC Defensive Player of the Week
Home of the SPHL Ice Bears
Wiener Dog Race announced for Knoxville Ice Bears game
Leads the Tennessee Vol Walk prior to the South carolina game
Vols defeat Gamecocks 45-20