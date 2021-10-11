Advertisement

Tennessee highway worker dies in roadside accident

The Greene County Highway Department employee was walking alongside a work truck
Image of a bright orange road work ahead sign against a blue sky with light clouds
Image of a bright orange road work ahead sign against a blue sky with light clouds(Greg Blomberg - stock.adobe.com)
By David Sikes
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - Tennessee authorities say a highway worker has died after he fell under the wheel of a work truck while cleaning up tree limbs on the side of the road.

According to The Greeneville Sun, the Tennessee Highway Patrol identified the man who died Thursday as 48-year-old John Cooper. A Tennessee Highway Patrol report says the Greene County Highway Department employee was walking alongside a work truck in Bull’s Gap that was pulling a wood chipper trailer into which he and other workers were feeding tree limbs.

The report says Cooper fell and landed under the driver’s side wheel and suffered fatal injuries.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Drive by shooting suspect at large
Woman shot at her own sister during drive-by shooting, eyewitnesses said
Wright’s Cafeteria had been a favorite to Knoxville for over 80-years
Longtime Knoxville staple restaurant has closed its doors
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: Law enforcement gives update on search
one dead after crash
Knoxville Police: One dead, one in critical condition after crash
National Guard practices flyover
F-16′s fly over East Tennessee Friday, here’s why

Latest News

TBI has issued an Endangered Child Alert for Trisha Luttrell
Endangered Child Alert issued for 10-year-old Tennessee girl
Clouds and spotty showers will stay in the mountains today.
Patches of dense fog to start Monday
President of the American Heart Association Dr. Donald Lloyd Jones stresses the impact COVID...
Doctor warns against COVID’s impact on the heart
Doctor warns against COVID’s impact on the heart
Doctor warns against COVID’s impact on the heart