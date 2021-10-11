Advertisement

Tornadoes cause damage in Oklahoma; storms rock central US

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COWETA, Okla. (AP) — Several reported tornadoes ripped through Oklahoma late Sunday into early Monday morning, causing damage but no immediate word of deaths or injuries.

The severe weather system also brought heavy rain, lightning and wind to parts of Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Texas.

Tornado warnings and reports of damage popped up across Oklahoma beginning Sunday afternoon. An exact number of tornadoes that touched down was not yet available as of early Monday.

A possible tornado struck the Tulsa suburb of Coweta late Sunday causing significant damage to a high school, homes and a gas station, news outlets reported, and Coweta Public Schools classes were canceled Monday.

A hail storm earlier in the evening shattered windows and dented cars in Norman, according to news outlets. Norman is located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City.

No deaths or injuries were immediately reported.

Oklahoma Gas & Electric said in a statement that crews were actively working to restore power outages.

Lightning that appeared to be from the same line of storms delayed an NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and the Chiefs in Kansas City, Missouri, for about an hour Sunday night.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drive by shooting suspect at large
Woman shot at her own sister during drive-by shooting, eyewitnesses said
Wright’s Cafeteria had been a favorite to Knoxville for over 80-years
Longtime Knoxville staple restaurant has closed its doors
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: Law enforcement gives update on search
one dead after crash
Knoxville Police: One dead, one in critical condition after crash
National Guard practices flyover
F-16′s fly over East Tennessee Friday, here’s why

Latest News

TBI has issued an Endangered Child Alert for Trisha Luttrell
Endangered Child Alert issued for 10-year-old Tennessee girl
RAW: Hail damages cars for sale in Norman, Okla.
In this Sunday, April 11, 2021 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks during a television...
UK police won’t act against Prince Andrew over abuse claim
Authorities are looking for 17-year-old Estephanie Negrete Ramirez (left) and 6-year-old...
Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old allegedly abducted by teen in Georgia