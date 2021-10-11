Turnage tabbed SEC Defensive Player of the Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Southeastern Conference office announced Monday that Tennessee redshirt sophomore defensive back Brandon Turnage has been named SEC Defensive Player of the Week.

Turnage, making his first career start in place of Tennessee’s leading tackler Theo Jackson, finished with a game-high and career-best 14 tackles and two tackles for loss in Tennessee’s 45-20 win over South Carolina. Turnage led a Vol defensive effort that limited the Gamecocks to 13 offensive points while starting at the STAR position.

An Oxford, Mississippi, native, Turnage is the first Vol to earn SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors since Bryce Thompson claimed the award on Dec. 14, 2020.

Tennessee (4-2, 2-1 SEC) will look for its third straight conference victory when the No. 13/14 Ole Miss Rebels (4-1, 1-1 SEC) visit Knoxville Saturday night. Kickoff from Neyland Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network. Tickets for the contest are on sale now at AllVols.com.

