Advertisement

Turnage tabbed SEC Defensive Player of the Week

Turnage, making his first career start in place of Tennessee’s leading tackler Theo Jackson, finished with a game-high and career-best 14 tackles and two tackles for loss in Tennessee’s 45-20 win over South Carolina.
Brandon Turnage
Brandon Turnage(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Southeastern Conference office announced Monday that Tennessee redshirt sophomore defensive back Brandon Turnage has been named SEC Defensive Player of the Week.

Turnage, making his first career start in place of Tennessee’s leading tackler Theo Jackson, finished with a game-high and career-best 14 tackles and two tackles for loss in Tennessee’s 45-20 win over South Carolina. Turnage led a Vol defensive effort that limited the Gamecocks to 13 offensive points while starting at the STAR position.

An Oxford, Mississippi, native, Turnage is the first Vol to earn SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors since Bryce Thompson claimed the award on Dec. 14, 2020.

Tennessee (4-2, 2-1 SEC) will look for its third straight conference victory when the No. 13/14 Ole Miss Rebels (4-1, 1-1 SEC) visit Knoxville Saturday night. Kickoff from Neyland Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network. Tickets for the contest are on sale now at AllVols.com.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: Law enforcement gives update on search
Wright’s Cafeteria had been a favorite to Knoxville for over 80-years
Longtime Knoxville staple restaurant has closed its doors
Drive by shooting suspect at large
Woman shot at her own sister during drive-by shooting, eyewitnesses said
one dead after crash
Knoxville Police: One dead, one in critical condition after crash
National Guard practices flyover
F-16′s fly over East Tennessee Friday, here’s why

Latest News

Tim Jordan
Tennessee-Alabama to kick off in prime time
Home of the SPHL Ice Bears
Wiener Dog Race announced for Knoxville Ice Bears game
Leads the Tennessee Vol Walk prior to the South carolina game
Vols defeat Gamecocks 45-20
Anderson County
FULL SCOREBOARD: Varsity All Access Week 8