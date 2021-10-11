Advertisement

Wiener Dog Race announced for Knoxville Ice Bears game

The race is now set for Oct. 30.
By Savannah Smith
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Ice Bears are set to start their hockey season this Friday.

The team said they were so excited for the annual Wiener Dog Races that they were moving it up on the calendar.

“We couldn’t wait for Wiener Dog Races this year... so we moved it up!” the social media post read.

The race is now set for Oct. 30.

If you have a dog that wants to race, you can sign them up on the team’s website.

You can find tickets for any game this season on Ticketmaster. The first game of the season is Friday, Oct. 15 against the Macon Mayhem.

