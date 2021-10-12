Advertisement

Claiborne County inmate found dead in cell

A 26-year-old Claiborne County inmate was found dead in his cell shortly after being taken into custody.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Claiborne County inmate was found dead in his cell early Sunday morning.

According to a report from WRIL, Joseph Burkhart, 26, was taken into custody around 9:00 p.m. Saturday night and charged with public intoxication and driving on a suspended license.

Shortly after midnight, he was found unresponsive in his cell, the report said. Claiborne County EMS responded, and Burkhart was pronounced deceased soon after. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.

Claiborne County Sheriff Bob Brooks said no foul play is being considered at this time.

