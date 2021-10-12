Advertisement

Dogwood Arts selling trees through Bazillion Blooms program

Dogwood Arts has begun selling bare-root trees for their Bazillion Blooms program.
Lakeshore Park dogwood
Lakeshore Park dogwood(Dogwood Arts)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dogwood Arts has begun selling bare-root trees for their Bazillion Blooms program. The trees are disease-resistant, April-blooming and available in pink and white varieties.

The trees can be ordered year-round, officials with Dogwood Arts said, but they are delivered in the fall since that is the optimal time for planting.

“We started Bazillion Blooms in 2009 with a mission to revitalize tree plantings along the historic Dogwood Trails,” said Dogwood Arts Trails & Gardens Manager, Vicki Baumgartner. “Since then, over 12,000 dogwood trees have been added to East Tennessee’s landscape, ensuring our region’s spring beauty will continue well into the future.”

The trees are on sale for $25 each or $20 each when you buy five or more. Those interested can order a tree for themselves or as a gift here.

