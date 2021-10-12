Hands-on learning helps Hamblen County student get real world experience

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hamblen County Schools grows its Career and Technical Education program to help students prepare for the workforce.

Mahle Engine Components is the third largest employer in Hamblen County. It gives students a chance to learn how car pistons are made.

“I’d rather work seven days a week, 12 hour shifts than go sit in a classroom and not learn anything about what I want to do,” said Houston Crabill, a work-based learning program participant.

The Morristown-Hamblen High School East senior spends six days a week working as a machine operator for Mahle making pistons. He works full-time, earns a salary and enjoys the work.

“What this allows you to do is starting at that ground level position, see what all is out there and then map out your pathway to where it fits you and what you’re going to become that lifelong learner in,” said Chuck Carter, the Hamblen County Schools Career and Technical Education program supervisor.

Carter said a third of seniors have shown an interest and more than 50 have been placed into a work-based learning program.

“This is hands-on education. There’s no other better experience,” explained Carter.

Crabill will graduate in the spring. He plans to go to the Tennessee College of Applied Technology.

