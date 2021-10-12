Advertisement

Judge rules on Knox County masking exemptions

The court agreed to some exemption filings from the Board of Education, but denied others.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Masks in Knox County Schools

LIVE: Judge rules on masking exceptions in Knox County Schools https://bit.ly/3v5c1Ix

Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, October 12, 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The federal judge that ordered Knox County Schools to implement a masking mandate has responded to recent filings in the case, ruling that Knox County Schools may enforce last year’s masking policy with some caveats.

Judge Ronnie Greer originally put the masking mandate in place in September after some Knox County families sued the school district, claiming the lack of a masking policy put their children at risk and denied them a public education. The masking policy set forth by Judge Greer only allowed exceptions for those with autism or tracheotomies.

Shortly after, the Knox County Board of Education filed for a list of exemptions in the masking policy and later filed to make changes to the policy itself. After days of waiting, Judge Greer issued a ruling on the exemptions Tuesday morning.

Under the new ruling, Knox County Schools may now enforce a masking policy similar to the one put in place for the 2020 - 2021 school year with some exceptions.

“The Court will therefore permit the Knox County Board of Education, for the time being, to operate under Policy C-240 as it did during last year’s mask mandate, but not without first issuing a parting caveat,” the ruling said.

Last year’s masking policy allowed students and staff to exempt themselves from the mandate if they had written cause from a doctor. The new ruling now requires the Knox County Board of Education to submit monthly reports for anyone who obtains an exemption. The report must include the person’s name, reason for exemption and must say whether or not they were exempt from last year’s mandate.

“The Court will order the Knox County Board of Education to file monthly status reports in which it identifies the number of exemptions it grants every month for students, employees, and visitors; the full names of the exempted individuals; and the specific reasons for their exemptions,” the order said. “The Knox County Board of Education shall also inform the Court as to whether any exempted individual received an exemption under last year’s mask mandate as well.”

The order was also critical of the school district, saying that the Board of Education’s calls against the mandate were meritless.

“[The Knox County Board of Education] now blames the Court instead of itself for its own lack of foresight. Its cry of manifest injustice is therefore at best meritless and at worst disingenuous,” the order said.

The court also reserved judgement on any remaining arguments from the Board of Education.

You can read the ruling in full here:

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trisha Luttrell
Endangered Child Alert for 10-year-old Tennessee girl canceled
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: Law enforcement gives update on search
Jason Bradley, of Illinois, was charged with robbing a bank with fireworks duct taped to his...
Bank robber caught after texting wife photo of cash, FBI says
Image of a bright orange road work ahead sign against a blue sky with light clouds
Tennessee highway worker dies in roadside accident
Car crashes into urgent care
Man pinned after car crashes into Alcoa urgent care

Latest News

Missing 15-year-old Teagan Daughtery
Police searching for missing Loudon Co. teen
Police lights.
Claiborne County inmate found dead in cell
James White
Knoxville man in custody after kicking pregnant woman in stomach, KPD says
Extreme Household Clean-Up
Keep Sevierville Beautiful to host cleanup event