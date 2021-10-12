Keep Sevierville Beautiful to host cleanup event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Keep Sevierville Beautiful will be hosting the annual Extreme Household Clean-Up Event on Oct. 23. The event will provide a way for households to throw away hazardous materials and donate used clothes and household items. The event will run from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. and is free to Tennessee households.

Keep Sevierville Beautiful will be accepting items like fuel, grease, used strippers and adhesives, electronics and needles. They will not be accepting some items, however, like smoke detectors and dead animals.

Event coordinators are also asking for volunteers for the event, who will receive a free pizza lunch for volunteering. Shifts run from 7:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Those interested can find more information, including a list of all accepted items, here.

