Advertisement

Keep Sevierville Beautiful to host cleanup event

Tennessee families can throw out hazardous materials for free at the event.
Extreme Household Clean-Up
Extreme Household Clean-Up(Keep Sevierville Beautiful)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Keep Sevierville Beautiful will be hosting the annual Extreme Household Clean-Up Event on Oct. 23. The event will provide a way for households to throw away hazardous materials and donate used clothes and household items. The event will run from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. and is free to Tennessee households.

Keep Sevierville Beautiful will be accepting items like fuel, grease, used strippers and adhesives, electronics and needles. They will not be accepting some items, however, like smoke detectors and dead animals.

Event coordinators are also asking for volunteers for the event, who will receive a free pizza lunch for volunteering. Shifts run from 7:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Those interested can find more information, including a list of all accepted items, here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trisha Luttrell
Endangered Child Alert for 10-year-old Tennessee girl canceled
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: Law enforcement gives update on search
Jason Bradley, of Illinois, was charged with robbing a bank with fireworks duct taped to his...
Bank robber caught after texting wife photo of cash, FBI says
Image of a bright orange road work ahead sign against a blue sky with light clouds
Tennessee highway worker dies in roadside accident
Car crashes into urgent care
Man pinned after car crashes into Alcoa urgent care

Latest News

James White
Knoxville man in custody after kicking pregnant woman in stomach, KPD says
#CheckerNeyland
Neyland Stadium will be checkered for Ole Miss game
Reba McEntire
Reba McEntire coming to Knoxville
Police lights.
Claiborne County inmate found dead in cell