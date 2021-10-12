Knoxville man in custody after kicking pregnant woman in stomach, KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man is in custody after assaulting a pregnant woman in a Cricket Wireless store, according to a report from the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers responded to the Cricket Wireless located at 2013 Broadway on an assault call. Sunday afternoon, the report said. Upon arrival, officers found James White, 39, who had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol.

The victim, identified as an employee named Sierra Piontkowski, told officers that White entered the store and became angry after asking about phone sales. He then walked up to Piontkowski and punched her the report said. Piontkowski pushed White, causing him to fall. White then kicked Piontkowski, who was close to full term with a pregnancy, in the stomach, she said.

A coworker then called the police.

