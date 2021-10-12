Mike Pence visits Pigeon forge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence will visit Pigeon Forge Wednesday, according to officials with the Phil Waldrep Ministries.

Pence will be speaking at the Celebrators Conference on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the LeConte Center.

“Celebrators is a time for biblical teaching, gospel music and a celebration of our country and its veterans. We are so excited to have our former vice president and his wife with us to honor those men and women who have served,” said conference founder, Phil Waldrep.

The conference started Monday and will continue until Thursday morning.

“The evening will include a presentation of the flag by the Veterans Military Honor Guard of Pigeon Forge and an appearance by Challenger, the bald eagle known for flying over stadiums during the national anthem,” a representative of the ministries said.

Celebrators started in 1994 and past speakers include former President George W. Bush, Mike Huckabee, Tim Tebow and Charlie Daniels.

According to the Phil Waldrep Ministries, Pres. Bush attended the 2018 conference and delivered a speech to a crowd of about 10,000 people.

