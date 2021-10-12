Advertisement

Mike Pence visits Pigeon forge

Former Vice President Mike Pence is slated to speak at the Celebrators Conference on Wednesday, October 13.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence will visit Pigeon Forge Wednesday, according to officials with the Phil Waldrep Ministries.

Pence will be speaking at the Celebrators Conference on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the LeConte Center.

“Celebrators is a time for biblical teaching, gospel music and a celebration of our country and its veterans. We are so excited to have our former vice president and his wife with us to honor those men and women who have served,” said conference founder, Phil Waldrep.

The conference started Monday and will continue until Thursday morning.

“The evening will include a presentation of the flag by the Veterans Military Honor Guard of Pigeon Forge and an appearance by Challenger, the bald eagle known for flying over stadiums during the national anthem,” a representative of the ministries said.

Celebrators started in 1994 and past speakers include former President George W. Bush, Mike Huckabee, Tim Tebow and Charlie Daniels.

According to the Phil Waldrep Ministries, Pres. Bush attended the 2018 conference and delivered a speech to a crowd of about 10,000 people.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trisha Luttrell
Endangered Child Alert for 10-year-old Tennessee girl canceled
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: Law enforcement gives update on search
Drive by shooting suspect at large
Woman shot at her own sister during drive-by shooting, eyewitnesses said
Wright’s Cafeteria had been a favorite to Knoxville for over 80-years
Longtime Knoxville staple restaurant has closed its doors
Don Wells showing trail near home where he believes Summer disappeared.
Father of missing five-year-old Summer Wells shows trail where he believes his daughter went missing

Latest News

Some sprinkles Tuesday
Few sprinkles Tuesday, warm temperatures continue
The clinic will be open October 16 and 17.
RAM clinic coming to Rutledge
ETCH seeing spike in MIS-C after rise in COVID-19 cases
ETCH seeing spike in MIS-C after rise in COVID-19 cases
Grocery stores are starting to see empty shelves again
When will grocery stores be fully stocked again?