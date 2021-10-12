More clouds and sprinkles Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We will continue to see clouds and sun Wednesday with a few sprinkles throughout the region. We are still on track for a big cold front to move in this weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight we will see mostly to partly cloudy skies with dense fog early Wednesday morning. Temperatures look to start out near 62 degrees.

We’ll go from mostly cloudy skies in the morning to partly cloudy by the afternoon. A few sprinkles are possible, especially up on the Plateau and into southeastern Kentucky. Highs will stay in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Those partly cloudy skies continue Thursday and Friday with highs remaining in the lower 80s.

A cold front looks to push in late Friday night into Saturday morning. This front will bring us some light to moderate showers and a big cool down which is why a Flannel Watch has been issued for the region! It is time to get the flannels, the sweaters, and the boots back out.

Flannel Watch (WVLT)

Right now it looks like this front should push out of here just in time for the Vols Saturday evening. It looks like we could see our high temperatures of 71 on Saturday in the morning and drop throughout the day.

Overnight lows will drop into the 40s Sunday and Monday night! Sunshine returns Sunday as well and continues into the new week.

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Tuesday evening's 8-day forecast (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.