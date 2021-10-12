Advertisement

When will grocery stores be fully stocked again?

Maybe you’ve noticed empty pockets in grocery store shelves. While it may look alarming experts warn, don’t panic.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Maybe you’ve noticed empty pockets in grocery store shelves. While it may look alarming experts warn, don’t panic.

Manpower issues are the biggest problem right now and has had a ripple effect throughout the supply chain according to Rob Ikard, the president of the Tennessee Grocers and Convenience Store Association.

“Given the limited supply issues that we’re talking about and then the elevated nature of demand, those things just don’t go well together,” said Thomas Goldsby, a University of Tennessee Supply Chain Management Professor.

Goldsby recommended thinking ahead about ingredients needed for future meals when shopping, but don’t panic buy.

The cost of labor, transportation and fuel are causing inflation as well.

“It’s just a natural consequence when you have off the chart demand and limited supply to go around,” said Goldsby. “Price is going to be that final variable that’s going to adjust and unfortunately for the consumer, it’s adjusting upward right now.”

Ikard said there’s no need to worry about big holiday meals.

“You will definitely have good quality food on your table this holiday season, it may not be the exact item that you wanted,” he said.

Goldsby said eventually the supply chain systems will catch up but it may not be until January 2022.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trisha Luttrell
Endangered Child Alert for 10-year-old Tennessee girl canceled
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: Law enforcement gives update on search
Drive by shooting suspect at large
Woman shot at her own sister during drive-by shooting, eyewitnesses said
Wright’s Cafeteria had been a favorite to Knoxville for over 80-years
Longtime Knoxville staple restaurant has closed its doors
Don Wells showing trail near home where he believes Summer disappeared.
Father of missing five-year-old Summer Wells shows trail where he believes his daughter went missing

Latest News

#CheckerNeyland
Neyland Stadium will be checkered for Ole Miss game
Sierra Morris speaking with Tamika Catchings via Zoom
Tamika Catchings fund provides free hearing aids and repairs
UT STUDENTS WORKING AT UTMC
UT-Knoxville students called to help UT Medical Center nurses at hospital, ICU
Neyland Stadium will be checkered for Ole Miss game
Neyland Stadium will be checkered for Ole Miss game