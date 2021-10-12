Sevier County teacher competes in Boston Marathon
She finished the race in 3 hours, 22 minutes and 12 seconds.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevier County teacher competed in the 125th Boston Marathon Monday.
Coach Fox is the Physical Education teacher at Northview Intermediate School in Sevier County.
The school congratulated the teacher on the huge accomplishment and said “You make the Cougar Nation proud!”
