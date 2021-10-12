Advertisement

Sevier County teacher competes in Boston Marathon

She finished the race in 3 hours, 22 minutes and 12 seconds.
By Savannah Smith
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevier County teacher competed in the 125th Boston Marathon Monday.

Julie Fox-Williams finished the race in 3 hours, 22 minutes and 12 seconds.

Coach Fox is the Physical Education teacher at Northview Intermediate School in Sevier County.

Congratulations Coach Fox you finished the 125th Boston Marathon in 3 hours 22 minutes and 12 seconds at 12:52pm. You make the Cougar Nation proud!!

Posted by Northview Intermediate School on Monday, October 11, 2021

The school congratulated the teacher on the huge accomplishment and said “You make the Cougar Nation proud!”

