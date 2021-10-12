Sgt. Stoffle speaks after more than a month in the hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -After a September 3rd COVID 19 diagnosis, it’s been tough sledding for Sgt. Robert Stoffle of the Sevier County Sheriff’s Department.

“He’s hooked up to the trach to get some oxygen in but he’s off the ventilator so he’s doing the work on his own,” said Stoffle’s wife Margie.

Margie said that her husband is currently in the Select Specialty Hospital, recovering from his more than a month-long battle with COVID-19. She can only visit the hospital for a few hours in the morning, so many conversations are had over FaceTime.

With two non-verbal autistic children at home, Margie said it’s been a challenge to make things feel like normal for them.

“I hung pictures up in the house so they’d see his face they’d where they can see them better. So they can always see his face there and know he’s still here with us,” she said.

“I hope to get out of here in a couple weeks” as he now focuses on regaining strength, eating on his own, and improving his breathing,” Sergeant Stoffle said on FaceTime.

From the financial side of this, Margie said they expect to pay for 20 percent of the medical bills and are anticipating the costs to be high.

If you feel compelled to help the family financially, you can make a donation to any Smart Bank location.

