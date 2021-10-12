Advertisement

Sgt. Stoffle speaks after more than a month in the hospital

Margie Stoffle said her husband has been off a ventilator since Sunday.
By Sam Luther
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -After a September 3rd COVID 19 diagnosis, it’s been tough sledding for Sgt. Robert Stoffle of the Sevier County Sheriff’s Department.

“He’s hooked up to the trach to get some oxygen in but he’s off the ventilator so he’s doing the work on his own,” said Stoffle’s wife Margie.

Margie said that her husband is currently in the Select Specialty Hospital, recovering from his more than a month-long battle with COVID-19. She can only visit the hospital for a few hours in the morning, so many conversations are had over FaceTime.

With two non-verbal autistic children at home, Margie said it’s been a challenge to make things feel like normal for them.

“I hung pictures up in the house so they’d see his face they’d where they can see them better. So they can always see his face there and know he’s still here with us,” she said.

“I hope to get out of here in a couple weeks” as he now focuses on regaining strength, eating on his own, and improving his breathing,” Sergeant Stoffle said on FaceTime.

From the financial side of this, Margie said they expect to pay for 20 percent of the medical bills and are anticipating the costs to be high.

If you feel compelled to help the family financially, you can make a donation to any Smart Bank location.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trisha Luttrell
Endangered Child Alert for 10-year-old Tennessee girl canceled
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: Law enforcement gives update on search
Drive by shooting suspect at large
Woman shot at her own sister during drive-by shooting, eyewitnesses said
Wright’s Cafeteria had been a favorite to Knoxville for over 80-years
Longtime Knoxville staple restaurant has closed its doors
Don Wells showing trail near home where he believes Summer disappeared.
Father of missing five-year-old Summer Wells shows trail where he believes his daughter went missing

Latest News

Roane State students give back to healthcare workers
Roane State students give back to healthcare workers
Former Vice President Micheal Pence. (Official White House Photo by D. Myles Cullen)
Mike Pence visits Pigeon forge
Some sprinkles Tuesday
Few sprinkles Tuesday, warm temperatures continue
The clinic will be open October 16 and 17.
RAM clinic coming to Rutledge