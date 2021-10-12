Advertisement

Suspect killed in South Knoxville officer-involved shooting identified

Officials said the shooting happened at the 2900 block of Sevier Avenue.
By Savannah Smith and Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said one person is dead following an officer-involved shooting.

Officials said the call came in around 11:40 a.m.

The Knoxville Police Department Special Operations Squad was serving a search warrant at a house on the 2900 block of Sevier Avenue.

When officers arrived at the house, they encountered an armed man who pointed a gun at officers and exchanged gunfire, according to police.

The man was shot at least one time and officers attempted to help the man, but those efforts were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as Bryan Lee, 43, of Knoxville.

No officers were struck by gunfire or injured in the incident, according to police. The officers involved in the shooting were later identified as Lieutenant Shane Watson, Sergeant Chris Hutton, Officer James Hunley and Officer Carl Kennedy. Officials with the KPD confirmed that all involved were placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

Scott Erland, a KPD spokesperson told WVLT News that the officers involved were not wearing body cameras. However, the policy does not specifically require them to do so.

“Our current policy does not explicitly state that Special Operations Squad members are required to wear body cameras and, up to this point, SOS members involved in tactical operations have not worn body cameras. However, the policy does not necessarily exempt SOS team members from wearing body cameras,” Erland said. “With that and in light of yesterday’s events, we are ensuring that SOS officers, the members of other specialized units, and their supervisors understand that officers who have been issued body cameras are required to wear them while acting in those capacities.”

Erland also said they were reviewing their policy to make certain that the expectation was clear so there would be no room for interpretation.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation into the shooting.

