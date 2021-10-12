Advertisement

TBI investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in South Knoxville

Officials say the shooting happened at the 2900 block of Sevier Avenue.
Officer involved shooting
Officer involved shooting(KPD)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said one person is dead following an officer-involved shooting.

Officials say the call came in around 11:40 in the morning.

The Knoxville Police Department Special Operations Squad was serving a search warrant at a house on the 2900 block of Sevier Avenue.

Police said upon when officers arrived at the house they encountered an armed man and he pointed a gun at officers and exchanged gunfire. The man was struck at least one time.

Officials said that officers attempted to help the man, but those efforts were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were struck by gunfire or injured in the incident.

The identity of the deceased man is unknown at this time.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will lead the investigation into the shooting.

