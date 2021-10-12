Warm and mostly dry today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning! We’re waking up to a few clouds and not as much fog as we had yesterday morning, but an isolated rain chance can’t be ruled out today.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Overall, we’ll have partly sunny skies as we go through the day. A stray rain drop is possible, but we’re limited in coverage to about 10-20%. So most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 70s as we go into the afternoon.

Highs on Tuesday will be near 79 in Knoxville to 74 in Crossville.

Rainfall will only bring about .01″ to .02″ through the day.

Tonight we’ll have a mix of clouds and stars with patches of fog and temperatures near 61 to start Wednesday.

LOOKING AHEAD

We could see a few sprinkles on Wednesday as well with partly cloudy skies. Highs will remain in the lower 80s throughout the week.

A cold front looks to push in late Friday night into Saturday morning. This front will bring us some light to moderate showers and a big cool down. Right now it looks like this front should push out of here just in time for the Vols Saturday evening. Temperatures will go from the 80s to the upper 60s for highs.

