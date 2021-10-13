Advertisement

Chattanooga two-week-old subject of AMBER Alert

TBI officials are looking for a baby at the center of an AMBER Alert.
Browen Conner and Coti Conner
Browen Conner and Coti Conner(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are on the lookout for a Chattanooga two-week-old who is the subject of an AMBER Alert.

According to the TBI, Browen Conner is believed to be with his non-custodial mother Coti Conner. Conner faces a charge of especially aggravated kidnapping in the disappearance.

Browen weighs six pounds and is 19 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes. Conner is 30, just over five feet tall and has brown hair and green eyes. She may be driving a 2002 black Ford Escape with Tennessee tag 1M1-8H6.

Those with information are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

