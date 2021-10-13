East Tennessee woman discovers sister 31 years later

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Leslie Woods started searching for her dad four years ago after her mom passed away in 2016. She reached out to detective Kimberley Litton to help with her search. Woods said all her mom gave her to go on was a name.

“It was a needle in a haystack. It was a name. Once we got a name, then we’d go out and get the DNA. She was disappointed, not once, but twice,” said Litton.

“Each DNA test would come back negative, sometimes you give up hope but you keep praying,” said Woods.

Talking to family and friends, Litton found a third name- Eddie Wright. Wright passed away in 2019. His daughter Ashley Lane said he was the charismatic supportive type.

“I could be the reason for the world ending, but he’d be there and back me because that was just how he was. I was just in shock, and then I called my mom and I was like no way- do you think this is true? Do I have a sister?” said Lane.

Lane and Woods agreed to a DNA test. The results came back positive and the two women agreed to meet. They realized their kids were close in age.

“We got a sister, nieces, nephews, grandparents, its a great big family,” said Woods.

“I look at it as something my dad did for me. He died two years ago. I feel like he did this. It’s like he got up there and went to work, putting us back together,” said Lane.

Woods said if you are looking for family, don’t be scared. Woods says you may find a happy ending.

