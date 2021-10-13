Fall events for the big and little kids to Find Your Fun

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you looking for some spooky events for the big kids or more fun fall events for the little ones? There are many more fall events happening this weekend!

Thursday, October 14th:

Looking for some Halloween fun for the big kids? The Historic Scott County Jail is hosting some spooky events after dark. Starting Thursday night, you can go on Flashlight Tours, Public Ghost Hunts and Private Paranormal Investigations. Then on Saturday, the jail is hosting a more kid-friendly event called Halloween Crafts at the Jailhouse where kids can paint pumpkins and other fall décor.

Friday, October 15th:

The 78th annual Wears Valley Fall Fest opens at 10 a.m. Friday and lasts through Sunday. The fest offers three days of family fun with crafts, southern food and of course entertainment. However, this is not your typical fall fest. The festival’s focus is to highlight the mission of Keep Sevier Beautiful to help reduce waste, prevent litter, and to create spaces out of public places. The fest runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and then 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Starting Friday and lasting until the end of the month, the replica ship of Christopher Columbus’ Pinta will be docked at Calhoun’s on the River. While in port, you are invited to walk aboard for self-guided tours. It costs $5.50 for kids and $6.50 for adults. The ship is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, October 16th:

There are many corn mazes around the region, but have you check out Echo Valley Farms? It is in Jefferson County and has more than 15 acres of fun. There are three large corn mazes, a kid maze, hayrides and so much more. General admission is $10.

Sunday, October 17th:

The Making Strides of Knoxville walk is this Sunday at Lakeshore Park. The event is part of the American Cancer Society’s effort to raise money for breast cancer research. The non-competitive 5K starts at 3 p.m. There is a shorter option for those that cannot complete the route. There will be a tribute garden, survivor celebration, wall of hope, and much more.

