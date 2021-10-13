Former Knoxville, Oak Ridge police officer indicted on child rape charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A grand jury indicted a former East Tennessee police officer on charges of child rape.

Cassen Jackson-Garrison, 36, once served as an officer for the Knoxville Police Department and the Oak Ridge Police Department, according to KPD Spokesperson Scott Erland. Jackson-Garrison resigned from KPD in January 2011.

Authorities said an investigation started in September following reports of incidents involving Jackson-Garrison and at least two separate juvenile victims.

Jackson-Garrison faces 14 different charges, including sexual battery by an authority figure, rape, aggravated statutory rape, statutory rape by an authority figure and assault after a Knox County Grand Jury returned an indictment against him.

KPD arrested Jackson-Garrison on October 8.

Authorities said it’s possible there are other victims and their investigation remains open. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Special Crimes Unit at 865-215-6810.

Garrison graduated from Central in 2004. He was a three-year starter at running back, team captain and recipient of the Tennessee Mr. Football award. He then went on to play for Vanderbilt.

In 2016, WVLT News reported that Jackson-Garrison was charged with official misconduct and aggravated statutory rape following allegations he had inappropriate contact with an juvenile while on-duty.

