One of Knoxville’s oldest churches celebrating 225th anniversary

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One of Knoxville’s oldest churches is celebrating its 225th anniversary, and it is hosting a week of events to mark the occasion. Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church was formed in 1796.

Cedar Springs will be holding special services on Sunday, Oct. 24 and will be offering historic tours all that week. The church will also be holding special services the next Sunday, Oct. 31.

The congregation first had fewer than 100 members, but it has now grown to more than 3,000 members.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.