Advertisement

Puck set to drop on Ice Bears season

Team celebrating 20th year in Knoxville.
By Rick Russo
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s football Saturday night in Knoxville, but on Friday night, it’s hockey time again in Tennessee! The Bears, who’ve been in camp the past couple of weeks, will hit the ice for the 21-’22 season opener.

As we’ve mentioned previously, the Ice Bears are skating into their 20th season in Knoxville and at the Civic Coliseum and the head coach couldn’t be more proud.

”It’s huge, I was doing some deep dives myself a couple nights ago reading stories from you about 30 years ago and 25. So, to have one franchise be here for 20 years in this league, it’s absolutely incredible. It’s a testament to our ownership and these fans and everyone that supports us so we can’t wait to get started,” said Head Coach Jeff Carr.

Speaking of this special season, the Ice Bears introduced their 20th anniversary alternate uniforms on Tuesday. They’ll be on display Friday night for opening night at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trisha Luttrell
Endangered Child Alert for 10-year-old Tennessee girl canceled
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: Law enforcement gives update on search
Jason Bradley, of Illinois, was charged with robbing a bank with fireworks duct taped to his...
Bank robber caught after texting wife photo of cash, FBI says
James White
Knoxville man in custody after kicking pregnant woman in stomach, KPD says
Image of a bright orange road work ahead sign against a blue sky with light clouds
Tennessee highway worker dies in roadside accident

Latest News

Jack Harmon’s death certificate doesn’t list COVID-19 as his cause of death, but his family...
Jack Harmon Family
Booking photo of Cassen Jackson-Garrison
Former Knoxville, Oak Ridge police officer indicted on child rape charges
More clouds and sprinkles Wednesday
More clouds and sprinkles Wednesday
Jack Harmon’s death certificate doesn’t list COVID-19 as his cause of death, but his family...
Waiting to death: How COVID-19 killed an East Tenn. man who didn’t have the virus