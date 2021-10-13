Puck set to drop on Ice Bears season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s football Saturday night in Knoxville, but on Friday night, it’s hockey time again in Tennessee! The Bears, who’ve been in camp the past couple of weeks, will hit the ice for the 21-’22 season opener.

As we’ve mentioned previously, the Ice Bears are skating into their 20th season in Knoxville and at the Civic Coliseum and the head coach couldn’t be more proud.

”It’s huge, I was doing some deep dives myself a couple nights ago reading stories from you about 30 years ago and 25. So, to have one franchise be here for 20 years in this league, it’s absolutely incredible. It’s a testament to our ownership and these fans and everyone that supports us so we can’t wait to get started,” said Head Coach Jeff Carr.

Introducing our 20th Anniversary alternate uniforms! See these on display Friday night for Opening Night at 7:30!



Introducing our 20th Anniversary alternate uniforms! See these on display Friday night for Opening Night at 7:30!

Speaking of this special season, the Ice Bears introduced their 20th anniversary alternate uniforms on Tuesday. They’ll be on display Friday night for opening night at 7:30 p.m.

