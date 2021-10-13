Starting with patchy fog, clouds and sprinkles this afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to patches of fog this morning and temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After the patches of fog leave this morning, we’re left with a partly sunny sky and a few of those clouds will give way to a few sprinkles. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 70s as we go into the afternoon. Coverage of the sprinkles will be right at 10%.

Highs on Wednesday will be near 78 in Knoxville to 75 in Crossville.

Tonight patches of fog will develop with mostly clear skies and temperatures near 63 to start Thursday.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll pick up on Thursday where we left off on Wednesday with patches of fog and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures on Thursday should reach the low 80s in most locations.

A cold front looks to push in late Friday night into Saturday morning. This front will bring us some light to moderate showers and a big cool down which is why a Flannel Watch has been issued for the region! It is time to get the flannels, the sweaters, and the boots back out.

Right now it looks like this front should push out of here just in time for the Vols Saturday evening. It looks like we could see our high temperatures of 71 on Saturday in the morning and drop throughout the day.

Overnight lows will drop into the 40s Sunday and Monday night! Sunshine returns Sunday as well and continues into the new week.

