Warm temperatures continue for two more days before a big drop

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Only two more days of these above-average temperatures before a cold front brings us those cooler temperatures and some rain.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Some clouds hang around tonight with temperatures dropping near 63 degrees. We will start out with some patchy fog on Thursday morning.

Highs will get to 82 degrees by the afternoon hours with a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day.

LOOKING AHEAD

A cold front looks to push in late Friday night into Saturday morning. We’ll stay warm Friday with highs getting near 84 with some sun and clouds.

Saturday starts out soggy with that front pushing through. We could see highs in the upper 60s early Saturday and drop throughout the day. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s. The good news is the rain pushes out of here quickly so we will be dry for the Vols Saturday evening. It will get pretty chilly though, so pack the jackets! Temperatures could be in the upper 50s by kickoff.

Overnight lows will drop into the 40s Sunday and Monday night! Sunshine returns Sunday as well and continues into the new week.

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Wednesday evening's 8-day forecast (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.