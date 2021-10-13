Advertisement

Warm temperatures continue for two more days before a big drop

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking a cold front that will bring us fall-like temperatures
Fort Loudoun State Historic Park
Fort Loudoun State Historic Park(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Only two more days of these above-average temperatures before a cold front brings us those cooler temperatures and some rain.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Some clouds hang around tonight with temperatures dropping near 63 degrees. We will start out with some patchy fog on Thursday morning.

Highs will get to 82 degrees by the afternoon hours with a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day.

LOOKING AHEAD

A cold front looks to push in late Friday night into Saturday morning. We’ll stay warm Friday with highs getting near 84 with some sun and clouds.

Saturday starts out soggy with that front pushing through. We could see highs in the upper 60s early Saturday and drop throughout the day. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s. The good news is the rain pushes out of here quickly so we will be dry for the Vols Saturday evening. It will get pretty chilly though, so pack the jackets! Temperatures could be in the upper 50s by kickoff.

Overnight lows will drop into the 40s Sunday and Monday night! Sunshine returns Sunday as well and continues into the new week.

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Wednesday evening's 8-day forecast
Wednesday evening's 8-day forecast(WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jack Harmon’s death certificate doesn’t list COVID-19 as his cause of death, but his family...
Waiting to death: How COVID-19 killed an East Tenn. man who didn’t have the virus
James White
Knoxville man in custody after kicking pregnant woman in stomach, KPD says
Officer involved shooting
Suspect killed in South Knoxville officer-involved shooting identified
Judge rules on Knox County masking exemptions
Booking photo of Cassen Jackson-Garrison
Former Knoxville, Oak Ridge police officer indicted on child rape charges

Latest News

Clouds and spotty showers will stay in the mountains today.
Just a few sprinkles this afternoon
More clouds and sprinkles Wednesday
More clouds and sprinkles Wednesday
Ben tracks how a Pacific storm brings us cold rain
Ben tracks how a Pacific storm brings us cold rain
Sunset in Seymour 10/11/21
Warm and mostly dry today