Warrants issued for Johnson City man following game day assault on UT campus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Warrants were issued for a Johnson City man following an assault on the University of Tennessee campus after a UT football game.

The University of Tennessee Police Department charged Mark Alexander Bowman with two counts of assault after a female student was hit in the face on October 9.

UTPD has taken out warrants on Mark Alexander Bowman of Johnson City in connection to a 10/9 incident when a female student was struck in the face after the game. Bowman is charged with two counts of assault & one count of pedestrian crossing at a location other than a crosswalk. pic.twitter.com/TJVjQSTwjR — UT Police (@UTPolice) October 13, 2021

The female victim, Lydia Ernst, told WVLT News she captured the below video of Bowman pushing her boyfriend, also a student, and threatening to kill him. The man in the video can be heard saying, “I will [expletive] kill you!” The video was widely shared on social media.

Ernst told WVLT News that her boyfriend and his friend were walking back from the UT game on Oct. 9 and Bowman was walking on the opposite side of the road with two younger men.

Ernst said there was playful banter between her boyfriend and his friend and the two younger men who were with the suspect.

The video shows a man, identified by Ernst as the suspect, throwing his hands in the air, crossing the street and threatening to kill her boyfriend.

Ernst said she began to yell at the man and and that he responded by hitting her multiple times. Ernst said she suffered a black eye, a bruise on her forehead and the back of her head.

UTPD issues warrants for man after assaulting student after football game (Lydia Ernst)

During the attack, Ernst said her boyfriend and friend stepped in and started hitting the man she identified as Bowman.

She said the younger men then removed Bowman from the scene before police arrived.

UTPD said Bowman is charged with two counts of assault and one count of crossing at a location other than a crosswalk.

