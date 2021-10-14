Blind and visually-impaired workers making mattresses and military gear in Morristown Facility

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lions Volunteer Blind Industries is an organization to help people who are blind and living in East Tennessee. Their goal is to help people who are blind to help achieve personal and economic independence

The company manufactures mattresses, box springs, mattress pads and clothing for the Army and Navy.

Joe Casterina has been working there for 4 years. Joe is blind and has to use his hands to feel what the helmet covers he works on.

“I serve the military, no I’m not in the military. You wouldn’t want a blind person flying a fighter jet. I get to contribute to the military in a remote way,” said Casterina.

He said the job allows him to be independent and earn money to purchase a home.

“Blind people and those who are visually impaired and those with physical limitations can be employed and can be contributing members to society,” said Casterina.

Louis Galbreath works on the company’s rehabilitation services for blind, deaf and disabled adults.

“Building up their confidence so they know they can do it,” said Galbreath.

The company has contracts with hotel chains, universities and retail customers to sell their Comfort Crafters brand mattresses.

The Lions Volunteer Blind Industries has three different locations in Morristown, Johnson City, and their latest is in Chattanooga.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.