Advertisement

Blind and visually-impaired workers making mattresses and military gear in Morristown Facility

The Lions Volunteer Blind Industries is an organization to help people who are blind and living in East Tennessee. Their goal is to help people who are blind to help achieve personal and economic independence.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lions Volunteer Blind Industries is an organization to help people who are blind and living in East Tennessee. Their goal is to help people who are blind to help achieve personal and economic independence

The company manufactures mattresses, box springs, mattress pads and clothing for the Army and Navy.

Joe Casterina has been working there for 4 years. Joe is blind and has to use his hands to feel what the helmet covers he works on.

“I serve the military, no I’m not in the military. You wouldn’t want a blind person flying a fighter jet. I get to contribute to the military in a remote way,” said Casterina.

He said the job allows him to be independent and earn money to purchase a home.

“Blind people and those who are visually impaired and those with physical limitations can be employed and can be contributing members to society,” said Casterina.

Louis Galbreath works on the company’s rehabilitation services for blind, deaf and disabled adults.

“Building up their confidence so they know they can do it,” said Galbreath.

The company has contracts with hotel chains, universities and retail customers to sell their Comfort Crafters brand mattresses.

The Lions Volunteer Blind Industries has three different locations in Morristown, Johnson City, and their latest is in Chattanooga.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rod of Iron Ministries deed
Gun-toting religious organization buys East Tennessee property
Jack Harmon’s death certificate doesn’t list COVID-19 as his cause of death, but his family...
Waiting to death: How COVID-19 killed an East Tenn. man who didn’t have the virus
Mark Alexander Bowman
Johnson City man charged with assaulting UT students turns himself in, police say
Booking photo of Cassen Jackson-Garrison
Former Knoxville, Oak Ridge police officer indicted on child rape charges
Unmasked students to be counted absent, sent home says Superintendent Thomas

Latest News

One of only few opioid outpatient clinic in the region to serve Medicaid, Medicare patients
One of only few opioid outpatient clinic in the region to serve Medicaid, Medicare patients
Marathon day of golf raises thousands of dollars for Folds of Honor
VFL golfer Reeves set for Folds of Honor marathon
Thanks to Harry for the sunrise photo from the mountains
Powerful fall front rolls in Saturday morning
One-lane bridge at Metcalf Bottoms Picnic Area
Public input wanted for proposed Foothills Parkway projects