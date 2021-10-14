Advertisement

Businesses near University of Tennessee excited for sold-out football game

After a difficult year, where many businesses on the UT strip had to close, business owners said the 2021 football season brought new customers to the area.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a difficult year, where many businesses on the UT strip had to close, business owners said this years football season has brought new customers to the area.

Tommi Grubbs at the Vol Shop said after the UT-South Carolina game, their shop was packed.

“Everyone is really excited,” said Grubbs.

Grubbs anticipates more fans this weekend. This is the first time that Neyland Stadium has been sold out since the UT-Georgia game in 2017, according to UTsports.com. They have planned for shipments before the game to make sure they have plenty of gear in stock.

Eric Jackson, the manager at Jodi’s ice cream shop, said Vols Football Saturdays bring in new customers.

“Business always does better on the Vols are putting up those points, more people come out. They come out and have a great time as being a night game this weekend packed all day long,” said Jackson.

