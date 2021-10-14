Advertisement

Downtown Knoxville is about to get a lot spookier

See what this event coming to downtown Knoxville is all about.
Wicked Cool spider
Wicked Cool spider(DKA)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Downtown Knoxville is about to get a lot spookier. The Downtown Knoxville Alliance plans to host several “Wicked Cool” experiences leading up to Halloween.

The DKA will decorate Market Square, Gay Street and the Old City with 3D installations, spiders, ghosts and spooky lighting leading up to the holiday. The events will also feature activities for the whole family.

“There is truly something magical about downtown Knoxville, and we wanted to bring that to the forefront this year for Halloween,” said Michele Hummel, executive director of the Downtown Knoxville Alliance. “Wicked Cool is a first of its kind event for the city, and we’re excited to have so many local businesses involved. From sweet treats to apparel and accessories to themed cocktails, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”

The “Wicked Cool” experiences will feature several photo spots, a map of which is available on the DKA website. Families will also get to participate in zombie walks, spooky storytelling and grab some themed cocktails during the event.

The DKA also plans to host a costume contest. Those interested can submit pictures on their website and possibly win a prize.

