Firefighter injured, one treated for smoke-related illness at East Knox Co. house fire

One firefighter was injured and one was treated for smoke/heat stress-related illnesses following a fire on McCarty Road in East Knox County, according to Knox County Fire Bureau officials.
One firefighter injure and one treated for smoke related illness(Knox County Fire Bureau)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire, Knox County Rescue and an American Medical Response ambulance responded to a house fire on McCarty Road in East Knox County at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

One firefighter was injured and one was treated for smoke/heat stress-related illness following the fire, according to Knox County Fire Bureau Spokesperson Larry Wilder.

“Upon arrival, crews discovered heavy smoke and flames coming from the home, and proceeded to gain control,” said Wilder. “The homeowners were away at the time.”

No other injuries were reported.

The Knox County Fire Investigation Unit Task Force is investigating the fire.

