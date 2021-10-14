Heupel Hype’s it up at Vol Calls

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - “Can’t wait to see it to be honest. We got the most special place in America to play football and see it packed out on Saturday night see a checkerboard it out, it’s gonna be be a spectacular event looking forward to it,” said head coach Josh Heupel Wednesday night at the weekly Vol network program, Vol Calls at Calhoun’s on the River.

The coach hyping up and why not, Saturday night’s Checker Neyland showdown against Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels.

The game is sold out and yeah, that kiffin could have something to do with that, but after these last two weeks, this Tennessee team has also peaked the interest of Vol Nation. The Vols have been a point producing machine early and has won going away against Mizzou and South Carolina.

However, against Ole Miss, the top Vol says his team will have to be ready to play a full 60 minutes, “In this football game. Yeah, play for 60 minutes, it may blowing up great early, it may not like you just got to keep playing, and keep competing and, and I think that’s a lesson that’s important for our players to understand how those first quarters can happen in the fourth quarter they can happen third quarter, every game has got its own identity, you just keep playing.”

Coach Heupel also told those in attendance and listening on the radio tonight that Tennessee is a destination job and that his family loves it here and he can see himself sticking around for a long time. Certainly music to the ears of the Tennessee fan base given the turnover over the last decade plus of UT football.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.