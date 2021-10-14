Oak Ridge takes on Karns on Rivalry Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - History is on the line in tonight’s Rivalry Thursday TV matchup between Oak Ridge and Karns.

The last time Karns beat Oak Ridge was in 1985. The Wildcats have beaten the Beavers 32 of the last 33 meetings.

However, Karns has never had a player like running back Desean Bishop. The Junior, who has been offered by the likes of Tennessee and Kentucky, is the nations leading rusher averaging almost 300 yards per game.

“It’s obvious we need to figure out how to stop Bishop if we want to win the game,” Oak Ridge head coach Joe Gaddis said. “No one has had any luck this year, I guess we are next up.”

The kickoff is set for 7 pm on MyVLT.

