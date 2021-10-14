One of only few opioid outpatient clinic in the region to serve Medicaid, Medicare patients

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Joint Commission recently awarded Talbott Legacy Centers the Gold Seal of Approval for Behavioral Healthcare Accreditation, which now allows them to service Medicaid and Medicare patients.

The Maryville center is one of only three facilities in the metro-Knoxville area licensed to utilize all three FDA-approved medications for opioid use disorder. TLC opened back in April and already serves nearly 200 patients.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, East Tennessee saw more deaths in 2020 than other parts of the state. Health professionals told WVLT News there are several crippling factors that are specific to our region. Two major interstates, I-40 and I-75, help drive the drugs into neighborhoods and treatment centers are few and far between.

TLC is the only clinic of its kind in Blount County.

“To hear people talk about how they’ve for the first time have a solid job...for the first time they’ve been able to have savings at the end of the month,” said Vice President of Operations, Chip Fuller. “Treatment opens up opportunity to do in the past.”

TLC President, Zachary Talbott, was honored with the Lisa Mojer-Torres award from Faces & Voices of recovery at the National 2021 America Honors Recovery Gala, marking his second prestigious, national award in the field of addiction treatment and recovery in the last two years.

East Tennesseans struggling with prescription painkillers or heroin can call TLC at 865-724-0852 between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Walk-in admissions are now accepted most weekdays between 6:00 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.