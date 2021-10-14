Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for Blount County man

The TBI said 80-year-old Gary Long may be in a blue Ford Escape
80-year-old Gary Long is missing from Blount Co.
80-year-old Gary Long is missing from Blount Co.(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Madeline Thompson
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 80-year-old Gary Long out of Blount County.

The TBI said in a release that Long has a medical condition that may make it hard for him to return home by himself.

According to TBI, Long is a white man. He is 5-foot-11, has brown hair and blue eyes and could be driving a Ford Escape.

TBI said the tags on his car are TN 8V8-0D8.

If you see him or know where he may be, call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Blount County Sheriff’s Office at (865) 273-5120.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jack Harmon’s death certificate doesn’t list COVID-19 as his cause of death, but his family...
Waiting to death: How COVID-19 killed an East Tenn. man who didn’t have the virus
Booking photo of Cassen Jackson-Garrison
Former Knoxville, Oak Ridge police officer indicted on child rape charges
Rod of Iron Ministries deed
Gun-toting religious organization buys East Tennessee property
Diapers have reportedly been added to the list of shortages due to COVID-19.
Struggling East Tenn. families use newspapers as makeshift diapers
2-week-old baby found safe
2-week-old baby found, mother in police custody

Latest News

Beautiful and warmer today
Warm for two more days, ahead of rain and a big cool down
Heather tracks the cold front ahead.
Your Forecast: Two more warm days
One firefighter injure and one treated for smoke related illness
Firefighter injured, one treated for smoke-related illness at East Knox Co. house fire
Fort Loudoun State Historic Park
Warm temperatures continue for two more days before a big drop