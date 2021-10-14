Silver Alert issued for Blount County man
The TBI said 80-year-old Gary Long may be in a blue Ford Escape
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 80-year-old Gary Long out of Blount County.
The TBI said in a release that Long has a medical condition that may make it hard for him to return home by himself.
According to TBI, Long is a white man. He is 5-foot-11, has brown hair and blue eyes and could be driving a Ford Escape.
TBI said the tags on his car are TN 8V8-0D8.
If you see him or know where he may be, call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Blount County Sheriff’s Office at (865) 273-5120.
