VFL golfer Reeves set for Folds of Honor marathon

Honor, It's something that's earned and certainly befitting of those who serve our country! Some pay the ultimate price, often leaving those behind with many challenges!

One such challenge is the raising and educating of children left behind. Enter FOLDS OF HONOR, a non-profit which provides scholarships to the spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members.

Helping to raise money for Folds of Honor is VFL and Fox Den teaching pro Jake Reeves. It’s his second go around at this. Last year Jake played 225 holes and raised a ton of money during an astonishing 14 hour golf marathon at the Fox Den course and he’s ready to do it again, ”We kind of make jokes about how hard it is on your body, but I’m like, what a small sacrifice for what we’re doing.”

We're cheering you on, @JakeReevesGolf! Thanks for using your incredible talents for GOOD. We couldn't take care of our military families without support from people like you! 🇺🇸⛳️🙌 https://t.co/Y4hBw79HlM — Folds of Honor (@FoldsofHonor) September 4, 2020

There are more than one million disabled and fallen service members affected by war, many of them are right here in the Volunteer state, ” Tennessee is the 5th largest recipient of scholarship money from Folds of Honor. We gave out 1.25 million dollars in scholarships in Tennessee last year, but we had 76 qualified unfunded scholarships so we’re trying to make up that delta,” says Scot Benson of Folds of Honor, Tennessee.

To date Folds of Honor, which started in 2007, has given out more than 25-thousand scholarships, and doing your part to support Jake in his November 8th marathon round of golf is easy.

You can pledge Jake money per the holes that he plays, per the birdies that he makes, or per eagles that he makes. There is also a silent auction taking place with some neat items says Reeves, ”I’m fortunate to be able to teach some pretty profile people who’ve donated to our auction, John Smoltz donated a jersey, hat and baseball from the World Series, and PGA Tour winner Peter Malnati donated one of those goofy hats that he wears with his name on it. It’s really nice of them to do that and to help our cause.”

Since 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded approximately 29,000 educational scholarships. Minority recipients represent 41% of all scholarships awarded. Folds of Honor also has a cumulative average ratio of 90% of every dollar raised going towards the scholarship program.

If you’d like to support Jake and help Folds of Honor just click here.

