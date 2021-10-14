Vols, Lady Vols hosting open practice
Teams to work out Saturday at 11:30am inside Thompson -Boling Arena
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee fans spending their Saturday on campus in preparation for the sold-out football clash against Ole Miss (7:30 p.m. ET) are invited to take a break from tailgating and attend open basketball practices for the Vols and Lady Vols.
The Tennessee men’s team plans on scrimmaging at Thompson-Boling Arena starting at 11:30 a.m. ET Saturday. The Lady Vols will hold practice later that afternoon starting at 2 p.m. ET. Fans are welcome to attend both sessions.
Season and single-game tickets for the upcoming basketball seasons are on sale now.
IMPORTANT REMINDERS
- Football gameday parking permits are required for lots on and around campus Saturday.
- Fans may enter Thompson-Boling Arena from Gate C, located on the facility’s northwest side, beginning at 11 a.m. ET.
- Fans are asked to watch from sections 100-109 in the arena’s lower-north side and are not permitted on floor level.
- Restrooms along the north side of the arena concourse, between sections 101-107, will be open to fans.
- All fans are encouraged to wear facial coverings.
- Fans will be asked to clear the arena no later than 5 p.m. ET.
