Advertisement

Vols, Lady Vols hosting open practice

Teams to work out Saturday at 11:30am inside Thompson -Boling Arena
KNOXVILLE, TN - April 20, 2021 - Power T basketball during practice at Pratt Pavilion in...
KNOXVILLE, TN - April 20, 2021 - Power T basketball during practice at Pratt Pavilion in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics(Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee fans spending their Saturday on campus in preparation for the sold-out football clash against Ole Miss (7:30 p.m. ET) are invited to take a break from tailgating and attend open basketball practices for the Vols and Lady Vols.

The Tennessee men’s team plans on scrimmaging at Thompson-Boling Arena starting at 11:30 a.m. ET Saturday. The Lady Vols will hold practice later that afternoon starting at 2 p.m. ET. Fans are welcome to attend both sessions.

Season and single-game tickets for the upcoming basketball seasons are on sale now at AllVols.comVOLS TICKETS | LADY VOLS TICKETS

IMPORTANT REMINDERS

  • Football gameday parking permits are required for lots on and around campus Saturday.
  • Fans may enter Thompson-Boling Arena from Gate C, located on the facility’s northwest side, beginning at 11 a.m. ET.
  • Fans are asked to watch from sections 100-109 in the arena’s lower-north side and are not permitted on floor level.
  • Restrooms along the north side of the arena concourse, between sections 101-107, will be open to fans.
  • All fans are encouraged to wear facial coverings.
  • Fans will be asked to clear the arena no later than 5 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rod of Iron Ministries deed
Gun-toting religious organization buys East Tennessee property
Jack Harmon’s death certificate doesn’t list COVID-19 as his cause of death, but his family...
Waiting to death: How COVID-19 killed an East Tenn. man who didn’t have the virus
Mark Alexander Bowman
Johnson City man charged with assaulting UT students turns himself in, police say
Booking photo of Cassen Jackson-Garrison
Former Knoxville, Oak Ridge police officer indicted on child rape charges
Unmasked students to be counted absent, sent home says Superintendent Thomas

Latest News

One-lane bridge at Metcalf Bottoms Picnic Area
Public input wanted for proposed Foothills Parkway projects
Wicked Cool spider
Downtown Knoxville is about to get a lot spookier
Gov. Lee’s office files appeal in Knox County Schools masking case
Mark Alexander Bowman
Johnson City man charged with assaulting UT students turns himself in, police say