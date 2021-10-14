Warm for two more days, ahead of rain and a big cool down

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thursday and Friday continue on this warm trend. For reference, the seasonable temperatures are lows around 50 degrees and highs around 73 degrees. We are closer to 10 degrees above average for a little longer! A cold front moves in with rain and some storms Friday night, and sets up a week that’s actually below average.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is partly cloudy, with areas of fog spreading out yet again. We’re starting the day with a mild low of 63 degrees.

Enjoy another day in the low 80s, with a mix of sun and clouds. It’s really mild conditions with a light breeze as well.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy at times, with a low around 63 degrees.

Friday then warms to around 84 degrees, with more afternoon sunshine. The passing clouds and increasing humidity can create a stray shower or storm.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ve been talking about since before it was in the 8-day forecast, and that cold front is still on track for Friday night into Saturday. It times out for rain and isolated storms overnight Friday, into Saturday morning. We’ll have scattered rain becoming spotty by midday to the early afternoon, with the sky clearing. Saturday starts out with a low of 57 degrees closer to 9 AM, then only warm to around 65 degrees!

Chilly Saturday evening game, with Ole Miss coming to town. (WVLT)

Your I’m All Vol forecast is a chilly evening game! It will be mostly clear, with temperatures cooling from the upper 50s at the start of the game, to around 50 degrees by the end. Since it’s a checkerboard Neyland game, your white or orange should be some warm layers.

We’ll even drop to the mid 40s by Sunday morning, and then be in the mid 60s for a high Sunday afternoon too.

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

8-day forecast (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.