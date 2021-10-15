10-digit dialing mandatory for 865 area code in October

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Callers in the 865 area code will soon be required to dial with 10 digits, rather than seven, when making local phone calls.

On April 24 of this year, callers in the 865 area were encouraged but not required to use 10 digits whenever placing local calls. However, starting on Oct. 24, local calls made in the area using seven-digits will not go through.

Officials with the Federal Communications Commission said the change to 10-digit calling is necessary to accommodate the national “988” National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which takes effect July 2022.

There are 37 states required to enact 10-digit dialing for select area codes for the change.

