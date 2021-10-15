Advertisement

10-digit dialing mandatory for 865 area code in October

Any local calls made in certain area codes using seven-digits will not go through after Oct. 24.
By Paige Hill
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:46 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Callers in the 865 area code will soon be required to dial with 10 digits, rather than seven, when making local phone calls.

On April 24 of this year, callers in the 865 area were encouraged but not required to use 10 digits whenever placing local calls. However, starting on Oct. 24, local calls made in the area using seven-digits will not go through.

Officials with the Federal Communications Commission said the change to 10-digit calling is necessary to accommodate the national “988” National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which takes effect July 2022.

There are 37 states required to enact 10-digit dialing for select area codes for the change.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother speaks after father causes baby to overdose on heroin
Knoxville mother speaks after father accused of causing baby to overdose on heroin
Donnie Gene Parker Jr.
TWRA mourns loss of Sevier Co. wildlife officer
Hyung Jin Sean Moon
Gun-toting religious organization buys East Tennessee property
Pennsylvania based Rod of Iron Ministries buys 225 acres of land in Grainger County
Second amendment focused church details plans of Grainger County property
Neighbors hear "Endless rounds" of gunfire coming from new religious group in Grainger county
Neighbors hear “endless rounds” of gunfire coming from new religious group in Grainger County

Latest News

Don Wells and Candus Bly
Parents of Summer Wells to appear on Dr. Phil
More THP troopers patrolling Memphis interstates per MPD’s request
THP: Armed robbery suspect arrested after pursuit from Hamblen Co. to Sullivan Co.
Alcoa Highway closed following single-vehicle crash
Alcoa Highway reopened following single-vehicle crash
Tennessee Mascot at Neyland Stadium
Vols, Rebels set for SEC Showdown
Ice Bears kickoff 20th season with a win