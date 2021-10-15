East Tennessee Children’s Hospital to open Blount County urgent care

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The East Tennessee Children’s Hospital plans to open a Blount Outpatient Center on Monday, Oct. 18.

The center will be located at 352 Fountain View Center in Alcoa and will offer pediatric after-hours urgent care services on nights and weekends, a spokesperson said.

Immediate medical attention will be provided to children at times when pediatricians’ offices are typically closed, a spokesperson for the center said.

Children, from birth to 21 years of age, can be treated for minor accidents or illnesses in the clinic.

This is Children’s Hospital’s fourth urgent care center in the region.

Urgent care hours for the Alcoa location will be 4:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The Blount County location will also serve as an outpatient clinic for children requiring more specialized care than offered in a pediatrician’s office.

For more information, visit the official website.

