Huge drop in temperatures as rain moves in overnight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just a few more hours of above average temperatures! A powerful front rolls in with wind, rain, and much cooler air. We’re forecasting a true fall weekend with sunny days and highs in the mid 60s and clear nights and lows in the 40s.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Rain starts tonight on the Plateau. While this first line (not the main line FYI) could have some thunder - and an isolated high school football delay - most of this is showers. The big line moves through shortly after midnight. Most places get rain (under half an inch on average) but it should not last more than two hours where you live. Some strong storms linger from 1:00-5:00 a.m. but then the rain is all basically gone by 9:00 a.m. The sun is here by noon!

Your I’m All Vol Forecast for the 7:30 kick off of the Vols vs Ole Miss at Neyland Stadium looks chilly! Be sure to bring a sweater or even a blanket as temperatures will cool quickly into the lower 50′s by the end of the game.

Chilly Saturday evening game, with Ole Miss coming to town. (WVLT)

Sunday morning dawns quite chilly with widespread lows in the 40s. A few of the elevations and colder spots could dip into the 30s. Frost is possible in the highest elevations along with wind chills approaching the low 20s as it remains gusty in the Smokies.

LOOKING AHEAD

The sun will be out in full force for the remainder of the weekend and into the work week. We are expecting days in the mid to upper 60s and cool nights in the lower 40s.

We begin to warm again moving into the middle of the week. Clouds and humidity increase on Thursday before another cold front moves through, bringing temperatures back down.

Forecast from WVLT (WVLT)

