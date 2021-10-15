Advertisement

Knoxville clinic helping make COVID-19 vaccines approved as a pill

Clinical trials enrolling patients in Knoxville for pill form of COVID-19 vaccine
By Brittany Tarwater
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A COVID-19 vaccine could soon come in the form of a pill, rather than a shot. East Tennesseans have been helping make it possible through clinical trials happening at Alliance for Multispecialty Research (AMR) in Knoxville.

Dr. William Smith, CEO of AMR, said he hopes if the pill works, the same technology can be approved for other vaccines. He also believes vaccines in a pill rather than injectable will drive more people to be inoculated.

“I think acceptance of the pill will be much higher than a shot,” said Dr. Smith. “This will make it easier for people to get the vaccines and make it easier for some of the doubters to accept than the current injectables.”

Dr. Smith said compared to the shot, there are fewer notable side effects in the pill, including no arm discomfort.

AMR is one of a handful of clinics across the country participating in this trial.

Patients can enroll online or by calling (865) 305-DRUG, who are over 18, but under 60 years old and are not overweight. Patients can previously be vaccinated for COVID-19 or unvaccinated.

Compensation will be given to patients for their time.

Dr. Smith expects the COVID-19 vaccine pill to be on the market within a year, pending FDA approval.

