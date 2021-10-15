Advertisement

Knoxville school responds to racial discrimination accusation

The school’s Board of Directors responded after a new employee was accused of making racist remarks.
Classroom file photo
Classroom file photo(WRDW)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s Little Oaks Academy has issued a statement after firing an employee for allegedly making several discriminatory remarks to another employee.

The victim, a preschool teacher at Little Oaks Academy, took to social media and accused the school of failing to address a discriminatory situation. According to the post, a new employee made racist remarks towards the victim and school administers did not address the situation immediately.

Board members with Little Oaks Academy responded to the post, saying they terminated the accused employee and have spoken to the victim to ensure a similar situation does not occur again.

“The offending employee has been terminated. We are continuing to work to understand the ways we failed Mr. Gillette and to prevent something like this from happening again. We have been in communication with our families and staff and will continue to engage in productive dialogue,” the statement said.

The victim spoke with WVLT News and said he has been offered the chance to return to Little Oaks Academy, but he is not sure what he will do yet.

The board’s full response can be read below:

We are shocked and saddened by the harassment experienced by [the victim], as it is not indicative of the families, staff, or environment we have worked hard to foster at Little Oaks.

[The victim] is especially loved at LOA, including by members of the Board of Directors who have had children under his care. Our hearts break for him.

The offending employee has been terminated. We are continuing to work to understand the ways we failed [the victim] and to prevent something like this from happening again. We have been in communication with our families and staff and will continue to engage in productive dialogue.

Members of our Board have spoken with [the victim] to offer our sincerest apologies.

Little Oaks Academy Board of Directors

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hyung Jin Sean Moon
Gun-toting religious organization buys East Tennessee property
A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert
Mark Alexander Bowman
Johnson City man charged with assaulting UT students turns himself in, police say
Mother speaks after father causes baby to overdose on heroin
Knoxville mother speaks after father accused of causing baby to overdose on heroin
Unmasked students to be counted absent, sent home says Superintendent Thomas

Latest News

A few showers have already reached the western periphery of our area, with much more on the way...
Huge drop in temperatures as rain moves in overnight
Hyung Jin Sean Moon
Gun-toting religious organization buys East Tennessee property
Pennsylvania based Rod of Iron Ministries buys 225 acres of land in Grainger County
Second amendment focused church details plans of Grainger County property
Varsity All Access | Week 7
Notable games for Week-9 of Varsity All Access