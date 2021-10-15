Knoxville school responds to racial discrimination accusation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s Little Oaks Academy has issued a statement after firing an employee for allegedly making several discriminatory remarks to another employee.

The victim, a preschool teacher at Little Oaks Academy, took to social media and accused the school of failing to address a discriminatory situation. According to the post, a new employee made racist remarks towards the victim and school administers did not address the situation immediately.

Board members with Little Oaks Academy responded to the post, saying they terminated the accused employee and have spoken to the victim to ensure a similar situation does not occur again.

“The offending employee has been terminated. We are continuing to work to understand the ways we failed Mr. Gillette and to prevent something like this from happening again. We have been in communication with our families and staff and will continue to engage in productive dialogue,” the statement said.

The victim spoke with WVLT News and said he has been offered the chance to return to Little Oaks Academy, but he is not sure what he will do yet.

The board’s full response can be read below:

We are shocked and saddened by the harassment experienced by [the victim], as it is not indicative of the families, staff, or environment we have worked hard to foster at Little Oaks. [The victim] is especially loved at LOA, including by members of the Board of Directors who have had children under his care. Our hearts break for him. The offending employee has been terminated. We are continuing to work to understand the ways we failed [the victim] and to prevent something like this from happening again. We have been in communication with our families and staff and will continue to engage in productive dialogue. Members of our Board have spoken with [the victim] to offer our sincerest apologies.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.