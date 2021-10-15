Advertisement

KPD: No body cameras worn during deadly officer-involved shooting, here’s why

The Knoxville Police Department is reviewing its’ policy on when body cameras must be worn.
(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scott Erland, a KPD spokesperson, told WVLT News that four officers who were involved in a recent shooting were not wearing body cameras during the incident. However, the policy does not specifically require them to do so.

“Our current policy does not explicitly state that Special Operations Squad members are required to wear body cameras and, up to this point, SOS members involved in tactical operations have not worn body cameras. However, the policy does not necessarily exempt SOS team members from wearing body cameras,” Erland said. “With that and in light of yesterday’s events, we are ensuring that SOS officers, the members of other specialized units, and their supervisors understand that officers who have been issued body cameras are required to wear them while acting in those capacities.”

Erland also said they were reviewing their policy to make certain that the expectation was clear so there would be no room for interpretation.

This comes after one person was killed following an officer-involved shooting that occurred Oct. 12.

Lieutenant Shane Watson, Sergeant Chris Hutton, Officer James Hunley and Officer Carl Kennedy were identified as the officers involved.

Erland confirmed that all involved were placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is still leading the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rod of Iron Ministries deed
Gun-toting religious organization buys East Tennessee property
Jack Harmon’s death certificate doesn’t list COVID-19 as his cause of death, but his family...
Waiting to death: How COVID-19 killed an East Tenn. man who didn’t have the virus
Mark Alexander Bowman
Johnson City man charged with assaulting UT students turns himself in, police say
A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert
Unmasked students to be counted absent, sent home says Superintendent Thomas

Latest News

Officer involved shooting
Suspect killed in South Knoxville officer-involved shooting identified
Making helmet covers at Lions Volunteer Blind Industries.
Blind and visually-impaired workers making mattresses and military gear in Morristown Facility
One of only few opioid outpatient clinic in the region to serve Medicaid, Medicare patients
One of only few opioid outpatient clinic in the region to serve Medicaid, Medicare patients
Marathon day of golf raises thousands of dollars for Folds of Honor
VFL golfer Reeves set for Folds of Honor marathon