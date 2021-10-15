KPD: No body cameras worn during deadly officer-involved shooting, here’s why

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scott Erland, a KPD spokesperson, told WVLT News that four officers who were involved in a recent shooting were not wearing body cameras during the incident. However, the policy does not specifically require them to do so.

“Our current policy does not explicitly state that Special Operations Squad members are required to wear body cameras and, up to this point, SOS members involved in tactical operations have not worn body cameras. However, the policy does not necessarily exempt SOS team members from wearing body cameras,” Erland said. “With that and in light of yesterday’s events, we are ensuring that SOS officers, the members of other specialized units, and their supervisors understand that officers who have been issued body cameras are required to wear them while acting in those capacities.”

Erland also said they were reviewing their policy to make certain that the expectation was clear so there would be no room for interpretation.

This comes after one person was killed following an officer-involved shooting that occurred Oct. 12.

Lieutenant Shane Watson, Sergeant Chris Hutton, Officer James Hunley and Officer Carl Kennedy were identified as the officers involved.

Erland confirmed that all involved were placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is still leading the investigation.

